DENVER (KDVR) — A forensic scientist is no longer working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after “anomalies” were discovered in her DNA testing work.

According to CBI, the former CBI employee is subject to internal affairs and criminal investigations because of the anomalies in her work, which were discovered while reviewing a sampling of cases as part of an internal process.

Yvonne “Missy” Woods worked in CBI’s Forensic Services division for 29 years, according to CBI.

CBI is conducting the internal investigation in conjunction with experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. CBI said it is also working to identify an outside state investigative agency to conduct the criminal investigation.

Woods’ work is being “meticulously” reviewed, according to CBI.

CBI said it is also beginning an “exhaustive review” of testing procedures and processes used in the forensic lab, ensuring the lab’s integrity and working to maintain confidence in the lab. The agency has been contacting public safety agencies that have cases potentially impacted by Woods’ work.

“These are extremely serious allegations, and I want to assure the public and our public safety partners that the CBI is committed to conducting a complete review of this matter to ensure the integrity of this critical function remains intact,” said Stan Hilkey, Department of Public Safety executive director.

CBI said the Forensic Services section is an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory that’s contacted its accreditation body, ANSI National Accreditation Board, about this investigation. This level of accreditation allows test reports and certificates to be accepted from one country to another, due to the testing and calibration standards applied by the lab.

“The CBI Forensic Services section was first accredited in 2004 and moved to ISO 17025 accreditation in 2015,” according to CBI. “Forensic Services completed an onsite re-accreditation assessment in April 2023 and received re-accreditation.”

The bureau stated this is an ongoing investigation, and further information will not be released at this time.