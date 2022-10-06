DENVER (KDVR) — Could U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District be in jeopardy? A new poll shows her Democratic opponent gaining ground on the incumbent Republican.

Our political panel discusses that poll in Boebert’s race this Sunday on “Colorado Point of View.”

The poll by Keating Research found Democrat Adam Frisch only two points behind, with 47% supporting Boebert and 45% backing Frisch.

However, Keating Research is a Democratic, but typically accurate, polling group. The poll was also commissioned by Frisch’s campaign.

Despite poll, analysts predict a Boebert win

Our analysts both said that despite these new numbers, they believe Boebert will easily win re-election thanks to re-districting that made the district even more Republican-leaning.

“She is someone who represents farmers, ranchers, oil and gas workers well,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “That’s opposed to Frisch, who was an Aspen city councilman.”

“If two years ago we knew what we knew now about Lauren Boebert, would we be as confident as to send her back to Washington? I think the answer is a firm no,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “The polls are closer than she expected and what probably Adam expected. She doesn’t represent (the 3rd Congressional District) well. She should be out.”

You can watch more analysis on this poll, and an interview with republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson, on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.