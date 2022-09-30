DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado politics are back in the national spotlight, this time catching the eye of some publications in pop culture.

A comedy TV show and a magazine are giving props to Colorado politicians on both sides of the aisle ahead of the important midterm elections. Election security and abortion rights are two issues on voters’ minds this election year. The way some Coloradans are handling those issues is gaining praise around the nation.

Comedian Amy Schumer takes on abortion rights

Comedian Amy Schumer is using comedy to highlight Colorado’s abortion access as a reason for people to visit the state.

“I had no idea she was going to be doing this. I hadn’t heard anything about it, and to literally just kind of see it as it was unfolding with the rest of the world is really exciting and really neat to see,” said Rep. Daneya Esgar of Pueblo, a prime sponsor of the Reproductive Health Equity Act that codified the right to abortion into Colorado state law this year.

Lawmakers who worked on the law that protects abortion rights in the state were shocked but delighted to see the trailer for Schumer’s show, “Inside Amy Schumer.”

“It was truly gratifying to see that all the work that has accumulated over the years really kind of come to light for the nation to see what we’ve done here in Colorado,” Esgar said.

Time magazine looks at elections officials

“I usually have to tell people what a secretary of state does, what a clerk and recorder does for elections for Colorado, so it certainly was an article that I sent to my parents. I have to be honest,” said Pam Anderson, the Republican candidate for secretary of state.

Not only is Anderson featured in an article but she is on the cover of Time magazine. The magazine highlights Anderson, a former clerk and recorder, and others for their stances against election denying.

“Getting resources to where they are needed and not piling on to the hyperpartisan and polarizing rhetoric. Election officials do that every single day and I was very proud of the article and its reflection of those values,” Anderson said.

Both Schumer’s show and the copy of Time featuring Anderson’s story will be out later in October.