DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is speaking out after her office mistakenly mailed postcards to 30,000 non-U.S. citizens, encouraging them to register to vote.

Griswold sat down for an interview on Channel 2’s political program, “Colorado Point of View,” which airs this Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Griswold said a second postcard was sent to those 30,000 people telling them they are not eligible to vote. She also said those people will also be blocked from registering to vote because they have non-U.S. citizen driver’s licenses and the Secretary of State’s Office is running daily checks to make sure they do not register.

Griswold said the current atmosphere surrounding election security is allowing this to be used as disinformation.

“I would really counsel against spreading misinformation around these postcards,” Griswold said. “For example, say you’re at home and you get a letter from a credit card company saying. ‘You may be eligible to get this credit card.’ Well, you know that doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to get a credit card. That’s similar to this postcard.”

Griswold: ‘Big Lie’ led to election threats

This all comes as ballots will be mailed out to Colorado voters in the coming days. The FBI and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office put out a warning about election crimes, voter suppression and scams.

Griswold said those doubting the results of the 2020 presidential election are leading to these warnings.

“’The Big Lie’ led to the security breach in Mesa County, where rogue county clerk Tina Peters compromised her own voting equipment to try to prove conspiracies,” Griswold said. “’The Big Lie’ is the reason the Chaffee County clerk’s office works behind bulletproof glass. ‘The Big Lie’ is the reason that we see reports of the far right discussing firebombing drop boxes.”

