DENVER (KDVR) — Free meals will be offered in all of Colorado’s eligible public schools thanks to a voter-approved program funded by high earners.

Every eligible school district in Colorado opted into the program, the Colorado Department of Education said in a Friday release. That means more than 800,000 public school students will have free breakfast and lunch.

In November 2022, Colorado voters approved the so-called “Healthy School Meals for All” program. It reduces tax deductions for households earning at least $300,000 a year, raising an estimated $100 million annually to feed the state’s public schoolchildren.

Districts had until Sept. 15 to decide whether to participate, and all eligible districts decided to do so, according to the state.

It’s not just Colorado: California, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont also have made school meals free to all students regardless of income, according to The Associated Press.

Which Colorado schools are eligible for free meals?

Some places are not eligible to opt into Colorado’s free school meals program, including day treatment facilities, residential childcare facilities and private schools.

Here’s a list of ineligible schools and programs:

Proponents of the program say feeding students brings learning benefits.

“Experts say that providing fresh, accessible school meal options to every student throughout the day fuels their success and grows healthy habits that drive lifelong learning and achievement,” according to the Colorado Department of Education.