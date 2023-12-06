DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for somewhere cozy to visit this winter, Colorado has no shortage of options.

Whether you want to curl up with a good cup of hot chocolate and take in the snowy landscape or shop at a Christmas market, Colorado has you covered for all things “cozy” and “winter.”

Even with this being said, three Colorado towns in particular stand out among the rest when it comes to coziness, at least according to the digital publication New York Travel Guides.

The publication looked at 575 small towns and rated them across three categories, including popularity during the winter with the public and photographers, cozy weather and cozy activities and atmosphere:

Leavenworth, Washington Breckenridge, Colorado Stowe, Vermont Vail, Colorado Aspen, Colorado Lake Placid, New York Portsmouth, New Hampshire Frankenmuth, Michigan Petoskey, Michigan Stillwater, Minnesota

All three towns scored high in the cozy activities and atmosphere category, which is determined by several things, including the presence of Christmas or winter festivals.

Some of the festivals going on this winter include the annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, Vail Winterfest and Wintersköl in Aspen.

Vail in particular got a score of 100 for “cozy weather,” which was calculated based on the average high temperature, total snowfall and the number of days with snow.

Two other towns made the top 20: Frisco at No. 13 and Crested Butte at No. 17.

In all, 15 Colorado towns made the top 110 list, from Glenwood Springs at No. 25 to Salida at No. 109.