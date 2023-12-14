DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Convention Center underwent a major expansion that is now open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with Mayor Mike Johnston, city and county representatives, Visit Denver and community members.

The expansion is part of the convention center’s roof and includes an 80,000-square-foot “Bluebird Ballroom” with 19 configurations, a 35,000-square-foot wrap-around pre-function concourse space, and a 20,000-square-foot outdoor rooftop terrace.

“This expansion is a perfect sign that Denver is open for business,” Johnston said in a release. “The Bluebird Ballroom creates a breathtaking space for people to visit our city and gather as a community to laugh, drink, learn and play.”

The Bluebird Ballroom is now the largest multifunction ballroom in Colorado, with the capability to host over 7,500 attendees for a general session or 4,600 for a catered event.

“The expansion of our facility and its flexible multi-function spaces was designed with the meeting professional and attendee in mind by pairing new sustainability and technology features with expansive views of the Rocky Mountains from a new rooftop terrace,” Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, said in a release. “These new best-in-class offerings of both function and beauty will lend to Denver’s success in a very competitive meetings and conventions industry.”

Colorado Convention Center gets new features

New features of the expansion include technology improvements and integration with the existing building, providing easy access to the convention center’s 600,000 square feet of exhibit space, 150,000 square feet of meeting space and the 5,000-seat Bellco Theatre.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure oversaw the $233 million project.

“We delivered a world-class facility for Denver on time and on budget, focusing on inclusivity, developing our local workforce through apprenticeship opportunities, job creation and meeting the needs of our convention industry partners and clients,” said Adam Phipps, executive director of DOTI. “It’s a testament to the capabilities and dedication of all involved.”

Funding for the expansion included $104 million from Measure 2C passed by voters in 2015 and $129M in Certificates of Participation issued in 2018.

The first group to occupy the space will be the National Science Teaching Association group in March 2024.