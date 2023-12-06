DENVER (KDVR) — As a part of the solution for property tax relief in the state, Gov. Jared Polis signed a law to create a property tax task force during the recent special session.

House and Senate leadership announced appointments for the group on Wednesday. It is already spurring some questions about what they will be able to get done.

Two of the commission appointees were also sponsors of the bill that put the failed Proposition HH on the ballot. One of them talked to FOX31 about how they plan to approach this group.

“I would say there were a lot of lessons learned about what happened with Proposition HH,” said state Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy, speaker pro tempore.

He was also a prime sponsor of the bill that put Prop HH on the ballot and is one of the 19 appointees who will serve on the property tax task force.

“(Prop HH) was a complicated policy that had some good things, it had some challenging things in it. I think that Senator (Chris) Hansen and I, though, have spent more time than almost anyone in the legislature working on these issues,” deGruy Kennedy said of his fellow task force member. “We understand the dynamics, we understand how the local government budgets work as well as anyone down here does. And so, I think we are going into this conversation with the goal of listening. We’re not going to try to impose our ideas on the rest of the group.”

Colorado property tax group to meet within 2 weeks

The group is set to meet in less than two weeks. They have a goal in place to deliver their initial report to the governor by the middle of March, with the goal of lawmakers bringing legislation to the floor before they gavel out in May.

The 19-member committee includes lawmakers, current and former city leaders and tax assessors, county commissioners and school funding experts, among others. Moving past cries of partisanship from earlier in the year, state Republicans said they are pleased with the appointments.

“The people that were appointed both on the Republican and Democrat side I feel like really are invested in trying to find the long-term and sustainable solution, and really are going to bring a balanced approach to what property tax looks like in the future,” House Assistant Minority Leader Rose Pugliese said.

The law that set up the task force prohibits anyone working on property tax ballot initiatives from being on the commission. This is something FOX31 political analyst Michael Fields, who led the No on HH campaign, said is hypocritical.

“I think it’s hypocritical in a way, right, that they just put a measure on that failed, but they get to be on there, but people who are bringing measures or potentially bringing measures in this upcoming year aren’t allowed to be on,” Fields said. “I just don’t think this is where the long-term solution is actually going to come from. It’s going to come from legislators if it happens or just going to the ballot. I mean, we have a measure on the ballot next year, we want to put a second one on the ballot just because we’ve gotten to the point where we don’t think the legislature is capable of doing their job and fixing this problem in the long run.”