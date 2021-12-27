Colorado women creating modern version of the Green Book

DENVER (AP) — Two Black women in Colorado have created a digital version of the Green Book to help people find places and businesses that are welcoming and safe.

The Colorado Sun reports Crystal Egli’s and Parker McMullen Bushman’s Inclusive Guide allows customers to rate businesses on whether they foster welcoming environments that celebrate all identities.



It’s a mix of two ideas–a digital Green Book and the modern website Yelp. The original Green Book was published in the 1930s and helped Black people avoid violence and discrimination as they traveled.