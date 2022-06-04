MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. —The city’s annual wine festival is back for 2022 and will celebrate its local wineries and vendors with live music artists, a bevy of food trucks and tasty treats to pair with your wine samples.

The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival will be hosted at Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices include admission to wine tastings, a free Colorado Wine Festival glass, six bottle tote bag and unlimited tastings from Colorado Wineries.

Guests will get to enjoy wine made specially in Colorado as well as food and gift vendors. The festival will be alive with music from three different artists: Roma Ransom, New Vintage Jazz, Westside Rhythm Kings.

All participants must be 21 years of age or older. You can purchase festival tickets here.