COLORADO SPRINGS — The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children six months through four years old and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children six months through five years old.

The state will receive enough vaccines for any parent or guardian who wants to get their young children vaccinated. Vaccines will be distributed in waves with deliveries possibly occurring as early as Jun 20. Colorado has been allocated 31,600 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for both waves 1 and 2 and 269 providers have already placed orders.

“While children younger than 5 are less vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 than adults, they can still experience severe and lasting outcomes,” said Heather Roth, immunization branch chief for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid the worst outcomes for Coloradans of all ages.”

The Pfizer vaccine for younger children is three doses, and the Moderna vaccine is two doses. Both vaccines underwent clinical trials to make sure they are safe and work well for this younger age group, says CDC.

It is safe to administer COVID-19 vaccines simultaneously with other routine childhood vaccines such as MMR, tetanus and polio, according to CDC.

This announcement came after CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously recommended use of both vaccines in this younger population, and following FDA’s amendment of the emergency use authorization for both vaccines.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends that parents and guardians make a plan to get their children vaccinated. There are more than 1,000 providers in the state who have been strong advocates in vaccinating children aged five. These providers include pediatric and family practice clinics, community health centers and safety net clinics, local public health clinics, large hospital systems, school-based health centers and some retail pharmacies.