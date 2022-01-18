Colorado Veterans Projects donates $10,000 to Home Front Military Network

Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran’s graves ahead of Memorial Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. After more than a year of isolation, military veterans say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar traditions are a welcome chance for them to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

STATEWIDE – Colorado Veterans Project, one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado, announced today that it has donated $10,000 to Home Front Military Network.

Home Front Military Network provides emergency financial assistance to service members, veterans and veteran families and connects them with resources and services available for their needs.

“We’re thrilled to support to Home Front Military Network by extending a $10,000 donation to their organization,” said Rob Bingham, founder, CEO and executive director of Colorado Veterans Project. “Home Front Military Network is a great resource for our veterans, and we’re proud to help support the great work that they do for the veteran community.”

CVP hosts its annual Memorial Day Run and March that collects donations and nonperishable foods for local veterans who are experiencing homelessness, the Freedom 4-Miler Run and the official Denver Veterans Day Run, Parade and Festival.