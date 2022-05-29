COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) hosted its eighth annual Memorial Day Run & March to raise funds and collect food donations for Colorado veterans experiencing homelessness.

The event took place at the UCHealth Park located at 4835 Tutt Blvd. Races started at 8 a.m. The Freedom Fest Celebration began from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CVP also offered a virtual 5K run or ruck march, which is still available to complete anytime until May 31.

Athletes had the option to either run a 5K, 10K or 30K or to ruck march. Ruck marchers carried a 25-pound rucksack filled with non-perishable food items to donate post-race. Many participants brought donations for the food drive.

Colorado Veterans Project is a nonprofit that hosts special events to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations.

Since the inception of CVP in January of 2014, CVP has aligned with 125 veteran organizations and works alongside the mayor’s office to host the official Veterans Day activities for the City of Denver including the Denver Veterans Day Parade and the Denver Veterans Day Festival.