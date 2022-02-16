Colorado Veterans Project donates $10K to Home Front Military Network

Army Sgt. Thomas Neenan approaches the midpoint of a 12-mile ruck march during the Best Warrior competition at Fort Carson, Colo., April 26, 2019. The multiday event tests competitors’ physical fitness, military knowledge, marksmanship and endurance.

STATEWIDE – Colorado Veterans Project, one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado, announced recently that it has donated $10,000 to Home Front Military Network.

The local nonprofit provides emergency financial assistance to service members, veterans and veteran families and connects them with resources and services.

“We’re thrilled to support to Home Front Military Network by extending a $10,000 donation to their organization,” said Rob Bingham, founder, CEO and executive director of Colorado Veterans Project. “Home Front Military Network is a great resource for our veterans, and we’re proud to help support the great work that they do for the veteran community.”

CVP hosts events annually, including its Memorial Day Run and March that collects donations and nonperishable foods for local veterans experiencing homelessness; the Freedom 4-Miler Run that encourages participants to wear patriotic attire to raises funds for local veterans and veteran groups; and the official Denver Veterans Day Run, Parade and Festival, an appreciation event for all service members.

