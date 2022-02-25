STATEWIDE– Colorado Veterans Project, one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado, has announced its new board positions and members who are as follows: Greg Moore, Shane Thomas, Todd Youngblood, Bobbi Mastalka and Ian Boyce.

GREG MOORE

After serving as vice president, Moore has been elected board president, where he will lead the team in building a stronger, more supportive community around veterans. Moore served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence officer, touring in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is also active in a number of veteran related initiatives, such as Team Red, White, and Blue, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1 in Denver and more.

Moore said, “It’s truly an honor to lead this team of talented individuals in strengthening our veteran community. Our goal is to encourage conversation with veterans and raise awareness of veteran issues throughout Colorado by hosting events, which also raise money for our local veterans and veteran organizations.”

SHANE THOMAS

Thomas, formerly chief operating officer, accepted the position of board executive director and will organize the outstanding events that CVP hosts. He served as a communications technician in the U.S. Air Force and participated in two missions, one in Afghanistan and the other in Haiti. Thomas first became involved with CVP in 2019 as the chief operating officer and created the first annual Let Freedom Swing golf tournament, which raised over $30,000. His focus will be directed to increasing the number of events that CVP hosts.

TODD YOUNGBLOOD

Youngblood will transition from board president to chief revenue officer, where he will help the organization to expand its funding capabilities to continue providing monetary support to local veteran organizations. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Arkansas and is also a veteran of the Colorado National Guard. In 2010, he became a nonprofit volunteer and identified a major funding disparity for Denver veterans, inspiring him to address the gap by joining CVP’s team.

BOBBI MASTALKA

Mastalka has taken on the role of operations coordinator, in addition to her position as the board’s chief relationship officer. This position will allow her to assist in marketing and event planning for CVP. A volunteer for CVP since 2014, she has also served on the board for the past four years. Hailing from a military family, she shares a passion for helping veterans.

IAN BOYCE

Boyce, CVP’s newest board member, has accepted the role of treasurer for the organization, having been inspired to join CVP after participating in the 2021 Denver Veterans Day Run. He served in the U.S. Navy from 2004 through 2015 and in his newly appointed role at CVP, he will oversee all financials and help CVP to continue its growth.

