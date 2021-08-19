Colorado veterans hold vigil reflecting on Afghan crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Thursday, Aug. 19, a group of veterans opened up about the humanitarian crisis taking place in Afghanistan all while holding a vigil honoring the lives of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We sacrificed a lot via our youth and our friends,” said Ryan Hemhauser with Disgruntled Vets.

Thursday’s meeting comes as images and videos continue to flood screens showing Afghans desperately trying to flee their country after the Taliban took over.

“I mean the Afghani people when we first got there would look at us and say ‘if you leave us they will kill us’ and we left them,” said veteran Jeremy Gordon.

Emotions ran high as many veterans– including those that did tours in Afghanistan– reflected on the terror that the Taliban brought to the Middle East.

“The Taliban are not nice people, the biggest thing is that they are going after these people with vengeance,” said Hemhauser.

Those memories and sacrifices continue to haunt many.

“These battles aren’t just left in Afghanistan, we have 22 veterans a day committing suicide trying to cope with these battles,” said Hemhauser.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, a group of veterans will be meeting outside Palmer High School in Colorado Springs at 9:00 a.m. for Operation Mercury as part of a worldwide event bringing awareness to veteran suicide. The event is open to everyone.