(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Colorado Kids Ranch hosted its second annual Colorado Tulip Festival on Sunday, May 14.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Colorado Kids Ranch said 35,000 Tulips were ready to bloom for the community, which were available for purchase. Families had the chance to enjoy a visit to the farm and pick their favorite tulips to take home.

Outdoor activities at the farm included large tube swings, a petting zoo, human foosball, a roller slide and many more.