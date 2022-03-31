DENVER – The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) has issued an emergency rule to suspend all Colorado poultry events for 90 days effective immediately.

State Leaders say it is due to the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) among wild bird species across 29 states. The highly contagious virus can be transferred from wild birds to domestic poultry.

Owners should take the following steps to prepare:

INCREASE BIOSECURITY: The Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office is asking all poultry and bird owners to increase their biosecurity practices to keep the disease out of our domestic poultry in Colorado. Commercial poultry producers can use this toolkit to assess their biosecurity practices and preparedness.

MONITOR FLOCKS: Monitor your flock for clinical signs of HPAI, including monitoring production parameters (feed and water consumption, egg production) and increased morbidity and mortality. Any changes in production parameters that could indicate HPAI should be reported.



REPORT DISEASE: It is important for veterinarians and producers to report any suspicious disease events in poultry flocks to the State Veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130.



If you have sick birds or birds that have died from unknown causes, help is available at the Colorado Avian Health Call Line at CSU, their number is 970-297-4008.

Those who don’t own birds are asked if you find three or more dead wild birds in a specific area within a two-week period OR if you see live birds showing clinical signs of disease, please contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.