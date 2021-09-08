Colorado students invited to submit National Radon posters, videos

STATEWIDE – It’s time for the 2022 National Radon video and poster contests, and this year the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is inviting all students to participate to educate the community about indoor radon risks.

Students ages 9-14 are eligible to participate in the poster contest with students ages 14-18 invited to participate in this year’s 30-second video contest. Students must be enrolled in a public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense, home school or be a member of a sponsoring club, such as scouting, art, computer, science or 4-H clubs. Only one entry per student is allowed.

The winning poster and video representing Colorado will be entered in the national contest. State winners receive $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place, and teachers of students with winning entries each receives $100.

Contest submission forms, topics, and rules are available here.

CDPHE, the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are the coordinators for the annual event.

What is radon?

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that causes hundreds of lung cancer deaths each year. The colorless, odorless, tasteless gas enters homes through cracks in a building’s foundation or other openings and can accumulate unless properly mitigated. Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers. In Colorado, approximately half the homes have radon levels higher than the EPA recommended action level of 4 picoCuries per liter of indoor air.



For more information, click here or by calling Colorado’s Radon Hotline at 1-800-846-3986.

For additional contest information, please visit the website or contact Chrystine Kelley at chrys.kelley@state.co.us.