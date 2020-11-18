Colorado stores prepare for potential of more panic buying

DENVER (KDVR) — Grocery stores across Colorado are preparing for a potential second round of ‘pandemic panic buying’ as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in our state.

That’s according to a new survey from a research firm tracking supermarket trends.

It shows 57% of shoppers are already deciding whether they should replenish and restock their goods like they did at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Inmar Intelligence.

That same survey showed 54% of consumers plan to prepare by having a stockpile of the most important key items they would need moving forward.

Already, supermarkets and other stores are starting to limit the number of certain items consumers can purchase at once, such as toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, etc.

Locally, some of those stores include Target and King Soopers.

The two most popular items consumers are stockpiling right now, according to the Inmar survey, are toilet paper and hand sanitizer.