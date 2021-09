PUEBLO, Colo.– Colorado State University announced the death of a student-athlete who was injured in a traffic accident on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Colorado State University Pueblo community mourns the loss of CSU Pueblo student-athlete Jillian Abrian who succumbed to injuries from a traffic accident on Saturday, Sept. 11. Two other CSU Pueblo students were involved. — CSU Pueblo Athletics (@gothunderwolves) September 12, 2021

Losing a member of the Pack is always difficult. If you are in need of access to counseling services, the CSU Pueblo Counseling Center is available for students and employees both on-site and online.



The CSU Pueblo Counseling Center is available 24 hours a day at 719-549-2838. — CSU Pueblo Athletics (@gothunderwolves) September 12, 2021

Abrian was a student-athlete who had helped Colorado State University-Pueblo set a school swimming and diving Thunderwolves team record of 1:37:00 in the 200 Free Relay event, contributed to the Pack’s second-fastest 200 Free Relay time in all program history and helped achieve other significant wins for the team.

She was a biology major at CSU-Pueblo.