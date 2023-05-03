(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State University Pueblo released a statement regarding a student who was one of three soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska on Thursday, April 27.

Courtesy of Colorado State University Pueblo

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of a member of our Pack, Chief Warrant Officer II Kyle McKenna from the class of 2013,” read the statement.

McKenna was in a military training exercise when two helicopters crashed, according to CSU Pueblo.

The former student was a member of the men’s soccer team and an RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll recipient, stated CSU Pueblo.

“All 700 CSU Pueblo student-athletes, coaches and staff, stand in honor of Kyle and his family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Paul Plinske, Vice President for Athletics and Strategic Partnerships.

Two helicopters were headed to Fort Wainwright from a mission in the Donnelly Training Area when they crashed about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Healy, per the Associated Press.

McKenna and two others were killed in the crash:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York.

Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

“We thank Chief Warrant Officer II Kyle McKenna for his service and send our condolences to his loved ones, family and friends,” said CSU Pueblo.