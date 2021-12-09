Colorado State University accepting applications for Colorado Building Farmers and Ranchers Program

STATEWIDE — The Colorado State University Extension in El Paso County is announcing that they are accepting applications for the Colorado Building Farmers and Ranchers Program. CSU Extension in El Paso County is offering the program through an online format for all famers and ranchers.

Courtesy of CSU.

Classes will be held Wednesday nights from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. from January 12 until March 2, 2022. If you are interested in the Colorado Building Farmers and Ranchers Program you can receive additional information or fill out an application here.

Applications are due by Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. If you are accepted, you will be notified via email and will need to complete your registration no later than Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The Colorado Building Farmers and Ranchers Program is a non-credit series of classes that focus on helping farmers and ranchers develop a business plan and how to identify and manage business risks. The course begins with creating a vision or mission statement, developing short- and long-term goals and instruction on how to perform a strength/weakness/opportunity/threat analysis which helps to identify a potential marketing niche, customer base, etc.

Participants will also develop a strategic marketing plan to include product, pricing, placement and promotion goals and strategies, while identifying customers, costs and competition.

If you would like more information regarding the Colorado Building Farmers and Ranchers program in hybrid or in-person formats, please click here.