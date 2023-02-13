(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) saw an increase of 13.5% in pedestrian-involved crashes in 2022 compared to 2021, CSP is sharing information to keep pedestrians safe when walking along the road.

CSP said every age group is vulnerable and incidents happen in broad daylight as well as at night. Drivers have an important responsibility to look for pedestrians and follow traffic rules, however, CSP said pedestrians need to stay alert as much as drivers do.

“If a pedestrian contributes to a crash in some way, such as not following traffic signals, walking into the street while intoxicated, or crossing without checking for traffic, he or she may be assigned partial or full fault for the collision,” said CSP

When CSP looked at the top citations involving pedestrians from 2022, it found numerous types of citations involving pedestrians at fault had increased, many of which doubled or tripled in frequency.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

“It comes down to motorists and pedestrians doing their part to stay alert,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the CSP. “Distractions while driving, walking or biking are everywhere. Whether you have your head down looking at your phone or earbuds in that cancel out helpful traffic noises, keeping your focus on where you are going is the solution.”

CSP and National Safety Council shared important tips for pedestrians to keep themselves safe: