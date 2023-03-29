(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) sent a statement warning the public that some are receiving calls claiming to be with CSP and soliciting funds.

CSP tweeted and posted to Facebook on Tuesday, March 28 that the public is receiving calls from parties stating they are with CSP. CSP said they do not engage in debt collection or investigations that would lead to the direct request of money.

“We are an agency that people trust and we rely on that trust to do our jobs,” said CSP.

CSP asks anyone who receives any calls asking for money to contact the CSP Public Affairs office.