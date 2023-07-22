(ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating after two drivers suspected to be impaired both hit separate CSP vehicles Saturday morning, July 22.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., troopers were working a crash on I-270 MP1 when a driver hit an unoccupied CSP vehicle. The trooper was outside of their vehicle at the time of the crash and was uninjured.
Shortly after, a different vehicle hit a second unoccupied CSP vehicle. The trooper of the second CSP vehicle was forced over a bridge barrier and down an embankment approximately 30 feet to avoid getting hit, stated CSP. The trooper was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were suspected to be impaired, per CSP. I-270 EB at MP1 was closed from I-76 SB for crash investigation.