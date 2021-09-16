Colorado State Patrol sees thousands of motorists not wearing seatbelts

COLORADO — From Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend, the Colorado State Patrol, along with state transportation and law enforcement agencies from Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah came together with a united message for the State2State. Buckle Up. Campaign.

Over the summer, Colorado State Troopers issued 4,248 seatbelt citations with the majority of motorists coming from Colorado (85%). However, 45 other states were represented with motorists choosing not to buckle up. The top three states were Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%.

However, some motorists still made the choice to travel without this protection. From Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, Colorado troopers responded to hundreds of crashes that seriously injured or killed 261 people that were not using a seatbelt or improperly wearing one.

These individuals came from 15 different states in addition to Colorado residents.

“To help make Colorado roads a safer place, drivers and passengers need to do their part and buckle up no matter what state they call home,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard said. “It doesn’t matter how long or short the trip, we see lives lost over ‘excuses’ like discomfort or forgetting. There is no excuse good enough for your loved ones or our troopers – buckle up.”

STATE2STATE. BUCKLE UP.

State2State. Buckle up. is a multi-state seat belt safety campaign led by local transportation and law enforcement agencies from Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, Utah, and Wyoming. The summer-long seat belt awareness campaign launches alongside the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) and the Colorado Click It or Ticket May seat belt enforcement period.

COLORADO’S SEAT BELT LAWS