(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado State Patrol (CPS) is conducting a statewide operation to stop distractive driving.

CSP says, “Over the past three years fatal and injury crashes have increased across Colorado and the U.S.” 745 people died in traffic accidents in Colorado last year the most since 1981.

CSP blames many of the crashes on simple distractions like cell phones, food, or even other passengers.

“Stay in your lane” will focus on I-70, I-25, and highways, 34, 40, 50, and 287. Troopers will focus on lane violations, speeding, and careless and reckless driving behaviors.

Tips to avoid getting pulled over

Pay attention to speed limits

Place cell phone out of reach

Don’t eat messy meals while driving

Set your navigation and music before you start driving

CSP advises keeping dangerous or aggressive drivers safely in front of you. You can also pull over and call CSP. Ensure everyone is buckled up and never drive impaired.