(COLORADO) — With the 100 deadliest days of travel coming to a close the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is partnering with local jurisdictions to reduce fatal crashes on the most traveled highways.

CSP said on Friday, Aug. 4 troopers across the state of Colorado will be looking for distracted driving, people not wearing seatbelts, impaired driving, and anything that can cause a crash.

“As the 100 deadliest days of travel begins to close, we know travelers are wanting to get in those last-minute trips before the kids go back to school. It is our number one priority to ensure that everybody gets to their destinations safely,” wrote CSP.

CSP is asking motorists to do their part in saving lives as enforcement is not enough:

Ensure all occupants in a vehicle are buckled up.

Putting distractions aside and focusing all of your attention on driving, don’t engage in road rage, let dangerous drivers get safely around you and if possible have a passenger notify *277.

Always drive sober.

CSP wrote there have been 8058 motorists contacted during surge enforcement efforts so far in 2023.