Colorado State Patrol investigating serious crash in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash which resulted in one of the drivers having life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on Highway 285 just north of Fairplay. The crash resulted in the Highway being closed for an extended period of time. The Highway was opened back up after the crash scene was

investigated and cleaned up.

According to CSP, a white Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on Colorado 285. A Kenworth

commercial motor vehicle hauling a trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 285. The Toyota crossed over the center line in front of the south bound Semi-truck and Trailer. The Semi-truck and the Toyota collided. The Toyota went off of the west side of the road, rolled down an embankment and came to final rest. The Semi-truck and trailer jackknifed and came to rest in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital. The driver of the Semi-truck was unharmed. No other occupants were in either of the vehicles.

This crash remains under investigation.