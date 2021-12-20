Colorado State Patrol investigating roll-over crash on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Monday, Dec. 20, around 6:00 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol was alerted to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Highway 24 near milepost 343.

Troopers were told that a person had been ejected and was lying on the ground unresponsive. Upon arrival, EMS personnel performed CPR on the individual, and he was flown to a local hospital.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from North Pole, Alaska, was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The scene was investigated, and it was determined that the vehicle, a 2004 Ford F-350, was eastbound on Highway 24 when it drifted off the right side of the road.

It traveled parallel to the road for a distance before becoming airborne over a driveway. When the Ford landed on the ground, it started rolling over when the driver was ejected. The Ford had been reported

stolen in Colorado Springs.



Highway 24 was closed for approximately 30 minutes while life-saving measures were being performed

and to land a medical helicopter. The on-scene investigation was completed at approximately 11:30 a.m.



The Ford was cold to the touch up on arrival of first responders which indicates that the crash occurred a

while before being reported.

If you know anything about the crash or saw anything, please contact the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424 and reference case number 2B213578.