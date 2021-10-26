Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo.– The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 24 near milepost 277 in Park County which resulted in a fatality.



A 2019 Harley Davidson FLH three-wheeled motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 24 when the driver failed to turn right. The vehicle traveled across the highway, off the northern road edge, and across a field before it crashed through a fence.



The motorcycle entered a field, overturned and ejected the driver and passenger.



The Harley’s driver has been identified as 66-year-old Dale Dillavou of Florissant. Dillavou was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries, requiring him to be flown to a hospital.

The passenger, a 66- year-old female from Florissant, was also not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger’s name is being withheld until her next-of-kin have been notified.



Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a contributing factor in the fatal crash, which remains under

investigation.



For further information, contact Trooper Joshua Yoder at Joshua.Yoder@state.co.us