Colorado State Patrol investigating car crash that left one dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash that happened late Thursday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, an Audi was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 and 35th Lane when it collided with a Nissan Altima around 7:35 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan, a 64-year-old Avondale man, died at the scene. The victim’s 44-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 29-year-old Audi driver and their 24-year-old passenger were uninjured.

Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

The collision closed the road until 11:30 p.m.