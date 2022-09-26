COLORADO — With the end of September and the start of October, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is advising that Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) drivers carry chains when driving on I-70.

CSP said that all vehicles must comply with Colorado’s Chain Law and that starting in October, they will begin enforcement for CMVs at checkpoints. Penalty for non-compliance can be up to a $500 fine, plus a $79 surcharge, or if you are stuck and blocking any traveled portion of the roadway the fine is $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge.

CSP will have checkpoints stopping CMV drivers throughout the month of October. Colorado chain law also stipulates that drivers of non-commercial vehicles will also need to follow a set of guidelines when traveling on I-70.