FREMONT/EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Colorado State Patrol is now monitoring and assisting at the location of H115 mile point 23 near the Fremont County/El Paso County line.

The highway will be closed until around 4:00 p.m. Interstate 25 is the recommended detour at this time.

The patient was flown by chopper to Colorado Springs. We have a CDOT snow plow enroute to clear the debris from the highway. We have two tow trucks almost on scene. Very shortly we will begin alternating traffic in one lane. Please be careful. We are working quickly but safely. pic.twitter.com/sOWkUTcgQJ — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) August 23, 2021

This story will be updated.