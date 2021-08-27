Colorado State Fair returns to southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. – Final touches are underway at Colorado State Fair as they gear up for Friday’s Opening Day. After being scaled down for the pandemic, the rodeo, concerts, fair food and other family attractions return to Pueblo for the first time in two years.

For the next eleven days, the city will be home to one of Colorado’s biggest summer events.

“It really feels good to see how things are and up in person,” said Scott Stroller, General Manager of the Colorado State Fair.

It’s been two years since southern Colorado ate those delicious fair bites, watched rodeo competitors give it their all and jammed out to live music, but this year’s State Fair will be bringing back all those favorites.

“The reason people love it is that it’s family-centered and people come out to see the animals,” said competitor Ava Wright.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be strongly encouraged and families are encouraged to come out when it’s best suited for their families.

The fair typically generates millions of dollars for the city a financial loss that was seen last year with COVID-19 and felt by vendors as well.

“COVID-19 did impact us we went from the 45 events to five or six which are a handful,” said Alex Simeonidis Santa Lucia Gyro.

The theme of this year is all roads lead up to the Colorado State Fair new attractions have been added including a bronc riding event, tractor pulls and additional concerts.

“We have entertainment for the entire family, and you can’t see the fair in one day,” said Stroller.

To learn more about the Colorado State Fair, visit the website here.