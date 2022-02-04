Colorado stands by heartbroken families during Colorado Missing Persons Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday, Feb. 4 is Colorado Missing Persons Day and people across the state are remembering Colorado residents who have yet to be found.

Friday morning, state leaders read a Resolution at the Capitol, held a prayer vigil that honored the more than 1,000 individuals currently missing for more than six months in the State of Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also posted the list of those missing in Colorado as of Feb. 4 to its website.

Order of events at the State Capitol Building on February 4, 2022

“The CBI remains dedicated to identifying information about those missing in the state, through the Cold Case Database, Cold Case Task Force, and partnerships built with local and national law enforcement agencies and organizations focused on locating missing persons,” said CBI Director John Camper. “Our investigative agents, analysts and forensic scientists not only support our law enforcement community to help bring resolution to these cases, but have also dedicated resources available to families who are navigating the challenges associated with having a missing loved one.”

Family members and friends are asked to share a short tribute about their loved one on the Colorado Missing Person Day Memoriam page created in their honor.

Colorado Missing Persons Day is sponsored by Colorado State Senator Jerry Sonnenberg and Colorado State Senator Rhonda Fields.