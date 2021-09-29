Colorado Springs woman arrested after running underground prostitution business

Preview in new tab

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has been arrested after police say she operated a tantric massage business as a front for prostitution.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, detectives with the Metro Vice Unit received information that Shirley King, 30, aka Akira Summers, was running the Sutra Healing Center, in the 500 block of Marquette Dr., as a front for prostitution.

Police say King collected money from her workers who were performing prostitution acts.

After an investigation, detectives conducted a raid on an adult entertainment party that King coordinated and confirmed she brought multiple women to perform sex acts for money.

King was charged with four counts of Pimping, a class 3 felony.