Colorado Springs Water Lantern Festival 2021 prepares to launch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of people are expected to gather together and send personalized water lanterns into Prospect Lake during this year’s Water Lantern Festival.

The lanterns, which are gathered from the water after the event, feature personalized designs and are lit with reusable LED candles. Once the sun begins to set, the lanterns are cast into the water.

Saturday, July 10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., participants will be encouraged to purchase dinner from local food trucks, enjoy entertainment and decorate their lanterns. Then, from 7:30-8:30 p.m., people will be asked to listen to lantern stories, meditation, and launch instructions. Finally, between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., the lanterns will be cast into the water.

Watch your unique lantern drift on the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, and connection. Reflect on your life, share your dreams, and feel the peace of all those around you as you enjoy the reflection of the lanterns upon the water. Water Lantern Festival

Event Information:

Where: Memorial Park (Prospect Lake)

1605 E Pikes Peak Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Parking: Limited parking is available in the park. Street parking is available around the park at your own discretion. Please follow all traffic/parking laws.

What to bring: Event ticket (Printed or digital), cash for food trucks and vendors, blanket/warm clothes, camp chairs, and cameras.