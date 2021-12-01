Colorado Springs Vikings takes kids to their version of their first-ever “Superbowl”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – On Dec. 4, the Colorado Springs Vikings will be heading to Florida for the organization’s first nationals. This local nonprofit that coaches young kids ages 5 through 13 years old in football and cheer, said that this is like the Superbowl to them.

“Long time coming, long time coming,” said Alan Brink, Head Coach for 12u Colorado Springs Vikings. “Every year we usually go to Texas and, you know, unfortunately we lose there or they come here and we lose, so this year we actually beat the Texas team to earn our way to get there.”

Colorado Springs Vikings during a Wednesday night practice. Credit: Rachel Saurer

The organization differs from a normal school-sponsored sport’s team in that they said it provides more of a competitive experience and challenges them by taking them across the country, as oppose to competing against other teams in their own district.

“Half my team has been playing since they were 5 years old. And then we travel. We play teams from all over the state. We travel out of the state,” Brink said.

Colorado Springs Vikings cheerleaders showing off some moves. Credit: Rachel Saurer

Coaches said that this organization can open them up to new opportunities, and they said they’re proud of the hard work and dedication the players and cheerleaders have put in to get them here.

“I feel like this is, for kids, a once in a lifetime opportunity. A lot of us coaches… we did cheer, football… we never did anything like this as kids,” said Alycia Dergosits, Cheer Coordinator for the Colorado Springs Vikings.

Colorado Springs Vikings only have a few more days before they head for Florida. Credit: Rachel Saurer

With only a couple more days before they head off to Florida, nerves are getting high. But through them, the coaches said they’re remaining confident in their kids and their team.

“Everything’s worked out the way it’s supposed to so this is our year,” Brink said.

Because this is a nonprofit that gets most of its funds through sponsors and donations, they said they’re still roughly 40 thousand dollars short of their goal to get their team to Florida. If you’re interested in contributing or would like to find out more about the organization, you can find their website here.