Colorado Springs veteran turns 100 on Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs combat veteran who turned 100 years old on Veterans Day was honored Tuesday, Nov. 12 in a special birthday celebration.

Nov. 11, 1919 was the very first Armistice Day and it’s also the day Master Sergeant Albert C. Mosley was born.

“I never thought I could make it to 100,” said Mosely.

Destined to fight for peace, Mosely fought in World War II and the Korean War.

“20 years, five months, and six days, I think it’s something like that, in the Army,” said Mosely.

After decades of sacrifice for the country he loves and a century of giving, this special day was all about receiving warm birthday wishes.

“It’s a great, great, great feeling and to see all of these people here, I cannot believe that many people knew me,” said Mosely.