Colorado Springs veteran to participate in 150-mile run

This article addresses the impact of PTSD of veterans and the subsequent suicide rates of veterans.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Ultrarunner and U.S. Army veteran Timothy Gore is planning to run 150 miles between Saturday, Sept. 18 until Thursday, Sept. 23, in the Maah Daah Hey Trail Buck-Fifty as his final ultra run.

The long-distance run gains 17,539 feet in elevation forcing runners north through the Badlands. Gore said that he considers this run to be “extremely hardcore” as participants will be passing through rough terrain alongside wild animals and livestock as well as experiencing other treacherous situations.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life being a voice for the voiceless. I experienced homelessness in my youth and was abused by people I trusted. These are unfortunate plights many people experience,” said Tim Gore. “I am a proud veteran of the United States Army and recently came to understand that my experiences as a youth and a soldier contributed to my experience with PTSD, just like millions of people before me.”

Gore said that it was because of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center’s counseling program that he was able to understand his experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychiatric disorder that impacts individuals who have gone through something traumatic.

“Because Mt. Carmel helps so many former members of the military with post-service obstacles like PTSD, it was an easy choice for me to dedicate this run to Mt. Carmel and raise money for their critical programs,” Gore said.

According to the Veteran’s Administration, on average, 20 current or former military members commit suicide each day. The American Psychiatric Association says one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime.

“We are honored that Tim has decided to support our organization through this rigorous and challenging race in North Dakota,” said Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. “Tim has a long history of supporting critical organizations in Colorado through his running, and as this is his final ultrarunning adventure, we couldn’t be more proud that he chose to work with our team to raise awareness and funding around an ever-growing topic: PTSD and veterans.”