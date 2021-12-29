Colorado Springs Utilities recycles power lines to reduce rates for customers

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Utilities is focusing on more options for down and damaged power lines.

Instead of letting them go to waste, they’re recycling them and putting money back into customers pockets. In partnership with Community Intersections, Colorado Springs Utilities strips down the powerlines to their precious metals– aluminum and copper.

This way, the company is not only recycling and saving money, but also is giving jobs to those who need it most.

Community Intersections supervisor Alan Freier said it’s the team that is one of a kind.

“The adults that work here are adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities they would otherwise be home, maybe, and here they are employed happy earning an income,” Freier said.

Jeremiah Kincaid has been working for the company for a year, and he said the environment is what he loves the most.

“Everybody really respects each other and gets along. It’s a pretty nice job, it’s a nice little experience to have a little skill, something to have on the side,” Kincaid said.

Todd Thompson, supervisor of CSU’s investment recovery said that over the years, they have been able to recycle thousands of pounds of wire from power lines and have recovered multi-million dollars’ worth of aluminum and copper.

“We make anywhere from $200,000-$300,000 and actually more this year because metal prices are up,” Thompson said.

The money made goes right back to CSU customers, helping them keep their rates down. For the metals saved, they are recycled into other products or made back into power lines.

“This program has been running for 27 years now, and it’s an ongoing commitment between the utilities and us. It’s a win-win situation,” Freier said.

Click here for a video of the behind-the-scenes operations and for more information visit Colorado Springs website.