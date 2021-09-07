Colorado Springs Utilities names new CFO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities has announced Tristan Gearhart as their Chief Planning and Finance Officer, effective immediately. Gearhart has served as acting CFO since July of 2021 by overseeing financial and accounting.

“Topping a national pool of candidates is a testament to Tristan’s qualifications, industry knowledge and ability to deliver long-term value to our customers,” said Chief Executive Officer Aram Benyamin.

Gearhart has been with Colorado Springs Utilities for 12 years serving as Financial Planning and Risk Manager, Interim General Manager of Financial Services and Principal Operations Analyst for the Energy Supply Department.

“I feel fortunate to be part of a team of financial professionals that will ensure we maintain and enhance our financial strength as an organization,” he said. “We are in a time of great change in the utilities industry, and I know our teams stand ready to support those changing needs in our community.”

Gearhart earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and is a licensed certified public accountant. He’s a Colorado Springs native and a graduate of Mitchell High School.

