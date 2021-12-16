Colorado Springs Utilities gives update about widespread power outages

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has updated residents on its efforts to restore power to thousands of homes in Colorado Springs.

At last report, Wednesday’s storm resulted in more than 40,000 people ending up in the dark. Currently, about 10,000 people are still without power.

HAPPENING NOW: @CSUtilities is giving an update on the power outages in Colorado Springs. The storms from yesterday had more than 40,000 customers in the dark and about 10,000 are still without power. All crews are out working right now. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/B03KcIlGWR — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) December 16, 2021

According to CSU, every available Colorado Springs Utilities crew is in the field working to restore power. Crews are working 16-hour shifts.

In good news, CSU said it does not require out-of-state help to restore power. However, there are at least 50 known poles down. Each pole takes six to eight hours to repair.

CSU also explained why restoration was not able to begin during Wednesday’s storm. According to Chief Operations Officer Travas Deal, due to the heights that are required to work on poles and lines, crews are not allowed to work during wind speeds higher than 35 mph. Because of that safety consideration, restoration had to wait until around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Chief Operations Officer Travas Deal provides an update on our restoration efforts after the windstorm on Dec. 15. pic.twitter.com/By3ZAxnkKj — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 16, 2021

Although crews are steadily working to restore power, some areas may not be completely restored until Friday, Dec. 17.

To stay up-to-date on CSU’s progress, visit its outage map here. CSU is also providing updates via Twitter and Facebook.