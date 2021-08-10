Colorado Springs USPS gets new package sorting machine

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– As part of the USPS 10-Year Plan, Colorado Springs has received one of the 118 new package sorting machines that have been installed across the U.S.

This new installation will allow the city’s USPS network to modernize and keep up with mail deliveries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, package delivery demand increased by 48% when compared to the same timeframe in 2019. This upswing was likely in response to so many quarantining in their homes, utilizing online shopping and other online services for delivery.

