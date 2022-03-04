COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs has been placed under a Red Flag Warning for Friday, March 4.
The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reminds residents to call 911 if they see a fire.
What is a Red Flag Warning?
A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
-If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.
-Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.
-Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.
-Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.National Weather Service