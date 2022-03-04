COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs has been placed under a Red Flag Warning for Friday, March 4.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reminds residents to call 911 if they see a fire.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.