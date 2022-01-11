Colorado Springs Toastmasters to host open house Jan. 24

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Toastmasters is inviting potentially interested new members to meet members and hear guest speaker Greg Von Williams, professional speaker, distinguished Toastmaster and 2019 District Winner of the International Speech.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club #555 is the city’s oldest Toastmasters club.

“Colorado Springs Toastmasters are experienced members who can and want to help you in speaking and communicating,” said Bonnie Ann Smith, club president.

After hearing from Williams, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include speeches and evaluations.

The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 21 C Library Create Space Room, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For more information, email Bonnie Ann Smith at b65a65@gmail.com or call/text 719-757-6963.

The club traditionally meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 5:55 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Wild Goose Meeting House Café and virtually.

For more information about this event and the club, click here.