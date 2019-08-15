Colorado Springs students start school with escape rooms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Students at Launch High School got a unique first day of school experience Wednesday.

On the first day, about 80 students worked through three Hellscream escape rooms to work on team-building and problem-solving skills with their classmates.

Launch High School is a public charter school with a focus on entrepreneurship. It’s open to all students.

The owner of Hellscream said they’re trying to be good neighbors in the Fillmore area, and donated their time for these students.

