Colorado Springs student grows 9-pound cabbage, wins scholarship

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs student has earned a lot of “green” after he was selected at the state winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Gabriel Andrade of Pinello Elementary was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie, as well as “Best in State” bragging rights for growing a nine pound cabbage!

Bonnie relaunched the Cabbage Program this year as a remote-friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors.

Gabriel was selected by Bonnie Plants in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Agriculture based on his enthusiasm to participate and learn, in addition to the size and overall appearance of his cabbage.